Civil Defense Arrests 18 Professional Beggars In Islamabad, Sends Minors To Edhi Center

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional begging, Civil Defense teams arrested 18 beggars in Islamabad on Tuesday, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Director Civil Defense and covered the areas of G-10, F-10, Aabpara, and G-11.

The beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

The crackdown on professional begging is being welcomed by residents of Islamabad, who have long complained about the nuisance caused by beggars.

The operation is also seen as a step in the right direction towards addressing the issue of poverty, as professional begging is often seen as a way for people to exploit the generosity of others.

The government has a responsibility to provide for those who are unable to support themselves, and the crackdown on professional begging is one way to ensure that resources are directed towards those who need them most.

