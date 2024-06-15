Civil Defense Bahawalpur Holds Meeting
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A meeting of Civil Defense Department, Government of Punjab, Bahawalpur office was held here to review progress of crackdown taken against illegal filling of LPG gas.
The meeting was presided over by Regional Assistant Director, Civil Defense, Rana Tariq Waheed in chair.
It was attended by Civil Defense Officer Bahawalpur, Tahir Abbas Bhutto, Chief Instructure, Civil Defense Bahawalpur, Naveed Ahmad Mirani, Instructure, Muhammad Adnan Goraya, Malik Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and other officials.
The meeting was apprised that crackdown against illegal filling of LPG gas was underway in the district.
“Over 25 points found indulged in illegal filling of LPG gas have been sealed off,” the meeting was told.
It was further told that action including imposing fine had also been taken against several outlets for not keeping fire safety equipment.
