Civil Defense Carries Out Mock Drill At CPEIC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:05 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Defense conducted mock drill for dealing with an eventuality besides delivering a lecture on smog and fire to sensitize staff of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology here on Monday.
Security guards, ward boys, nurses and technical employees attended the lecture.
Later, a drill to tackle smog and fire was also conducted.
CPEIC ED, Dr Rana Altaf, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Director Technical Dr Farhan Khan and others were present, said a press release issued here.