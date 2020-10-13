Civil Defense carries out mock drill at CPEIC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Defense conducted mock drill for dealing with an eventuality besides delivering a lecture on smog and fire to sensitize staff of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology here on Monday.

Security guards, ward boys, nurses and technical employees attended the lecture.

Later, a drill to tackle smog and fire was also conducted.

CPEIC ED, Dr Rana Altaf, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Director Technical Dr Farhan Khan and others were present, said a press release issued here.