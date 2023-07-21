Civil defense courses continued in Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) ::Civil Defence Dir Lower collaborated with district administration for "Civil Defence Training and Coaching Courses" across the region here on Friday.

Civil Defense Officer, Shahzad Durrani said that "the series of civil defense training sessions are continuing throughout the district" while talking to APP.

Habib-ul-Haq Instructor Grade-II and Noor Alam Syed, Instructor Grade III are running such training sessions in Tehsil Khal, the volunteers were trained in dealing with emergency situations, first aid, emergency evacuation, and special public awareness campaign regarding the prevention of dengue.