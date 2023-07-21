Open Menu

Civil Defense Courses Continued In Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Civil defense courses continued in Dir

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) ::Civil Defence Dir Lower collaborated with district administration for "Civil Defence Training and Coaching Courses" across the region here on Friday.

Civil Defense Officer, Shahzad Durrani said that "the series of civil defense training sessions are continuing throughout the district" while talking to APP.

Habib-ul-Haq Instructor Grade-II and Noor Alam Syed, Instructor Grade III are running such training sessions in Tehsil Khal, the volunteers were trained in dealing with emergency situations, first aid, emergency evacuation, and special public awareness campaign regarding the prevention of dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Dir Khal

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

20 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

43 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

59 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan