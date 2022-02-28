Civil Defense day to observe in Sukkur on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :International Civil Defense Day is being observed in Sukkur under the auspices of Civil Defense Department on March 1st (Tuesday) and a rally will be taken out in the city to create awareness among citizens regarding the importance of the civil defense during peace and emergency.

A seminar has been also planned in which Deputy Controller Civil Defense Sukkur M.A Buriro and Deputy Chief Warden Agha Jabbar and others will acknowledge the volunteers and officials for their valuable services.