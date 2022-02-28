UrduPoint.com

Civil Defense Day To Observe In Sukkur On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Civil Defense day to observe in Sukkur on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :International Civil Defense Day is being observed in Sukkur under the auspices of Civil Defense Department on March 1st (Tuesday) and a rally will be taken out in the city to create awareness among citizens regarding the importance of the civil defense during peace and emergency.

A seminar has been also planned in which Deputy Controller Civil Defense Sukkur M.A Buriro and Deputy Chief Warden Agha Jabbar and others will acknowledge the volunteers and officials for their valuable services.

Related Topics

Sukkur March

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hayat Khan appointed Secretary (Legal-IR ..

Mohammad Hayat Khan appointed Secretary (Legal-IR Wing)

4 minutes ago
 Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Ru ..

Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia: president

4 minutes ago
 Digitalization inevitable to curb corruption, prom ..

Digitalization inevitable to curb corruption, promote taxation: President

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road c ..

Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road challenge' in D.I.Khan : Faisal ..

4 minutes ago
 IWMB serves closure notices to La Montana, recreat ..

IWMB serves closure notices to La Montana, recreational restaurants, Senate body ..

4 minutes ago
 Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Paki ..

Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Pakistanis

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>