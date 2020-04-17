UrduPoint.com
Civil Defense Dept Distributes 500 Bottles Of Sanitizers, Masks Among Transgender Community

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

Civil Defense Dept distributes 500 bottles of sanitizers, masks among transgender community

The Civil Defense Department here Friday distributed 500 bottles of sanitizers and masks among transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department here Friday distributed 500 bottles of sanitizers and masks among transgender community.

These sanitizers and masks were distributed by Director Civil Defense Fahad Ikram Qazi on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Releif Department KP is pursuing the policy of facilitating the marginalised communities.

The transgender community will provide 100 volunteers, who would be trained for awareness campaign against coronavirus and other relief activities besides work in their own community.

