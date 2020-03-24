UrduPoint.com
Civil Defense Dept Starts Distribution Of Food Among Poor People, Daily Wages Labourers Following Lockdown Against Corona

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

Civil Defense Dept starts distribution of food among poor people, daily wages labourers following lockdown against Corona

The Civil Defense Department KP has started distribution of free food among poor people and daily wages labourers following partial lockdown being witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stop spread of Corona virus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department KP has started distribution of free food among poor people and daily wages labourers following partial lockdown being witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stop spread of Corona virus in the province.

The spokesman of Relief Department told APP on Tuesday that officials of Civil Defense and volunteers distributed free food including cooked rice, pulses, naan and others essential food items among orphans, widows and poor people in Hangu district.

The distribution of foods among poor people would continue till the situation comes to normalcy.

The officials of district administration and Civil Defense have appealed people of Hangu and adjoining Orakzai tribal districts to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary visits besides keep social distancing.

The Chief Minister KP has issued directions to all the Deputy Commissioners to compile data of all families of Corona affected patients for delivery of food at their residences.

Markets, bazaars, shopping malls, barbor, beauty parlor shops, inter districts public transport and schools were closed following Govt decisions in wake of escalation of corona virus cases in KhyberPakhtunkhwa.

The people of KP showed positive response to the Government call and preferred to remain inside the doors.

The markets and bazaars were deserted on Tuesday as people remained inside the doors and avoid unnecessary visits even to their families members.

Govt departments were also closed till upcoming Saturday and visters entry to jails for meeting with their inmates relatives were not allowed.

