Civil Defense Fully Mobilised Amid Emergency Preparations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Civil Defense fully mobilised amid emergency preparations

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Civil Defence has been fully mobilised to effectively respond to any potential emergency situation.

A high-level meeting of Civil Defence officers and staff was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Afzal Hayat Tarar to review preparedness and available resources.

The ADCG ordered for immediate activation of all human and logistical assets.

He said that the district administration, in line with the Punjab government’s directives, was taking all necessary measures to ensure a prompt and effective emergency response.

The Civil Defence personnel have been instructed to remain on high alert, with essential equipment and teams ready to ensure uninterrupted service and swift field deployment. A district control room has also been established at the deputy commissioner’s office to coordinate timely responses to any emergency, he added.

