Civil Defense issues heatwave advisory for citizens, urges to adopt precautionary measures

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Directorate General of Civil Defense on Friday issued a public advisory warning citizens and residents about an intense heatwave expected in the coming days.
According to the department, temperatures are predicted to rise between 47 to 55 degrees Celsius, creating a stifling environment due to the presence of clouds in many areas.
Citizens have been urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. People are advised to clear their vehicles of any gas-based items, lighters, carbonated beverages, perfumes, and devices with batteries, as these can pose a risk in extreme heat.
It said that vehicle windows should be kept slightly open to allow air circulation.
Additionally, it is recommended not to fill fuel tanks completely and to refuel vehicles during the evening hours. Traveling by car in day time should be avoided, and overinflation of tires must be prevented during hot weather.
The Civil Defense also warned the public to be cautious of scorpions and snakes, which may emerge from their shelters and enter homes and fields in search of cooler places.
To stay safe, citizens should drink plenty of water and fluids, avoid placing gas cylinders in direct sunlight, and reduce electrical load on meters. Air conditioners should only be used in occupied areas, especially during peak heat hours.
Moreover, people were strongly advised to avoid direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
