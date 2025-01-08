Civil Defense issues performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Mianwali Civil Defense Office issued its performance

report for 2024.

Under the special directives of Director Civil Defense Punjab Zameer Hussain

and Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defense Khalid Javed Goraya, effective operations

were carried out against illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling shops throughout the year.

According to the report, 119 FIRs were registered against illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling

shops in various police stations across the district.

Additionally, 158 oil agencies and 149 LPG refilling shops were sealed while 226 notices were

issued.

Due to inadequate fire safety measures, 217 challans were issued

and a fine of Rs 939,000 were deposited into the government treasury.

The Civil Defense Office conducted several training sessions for government, private, commercial,

and industrial sectors, training 994 individuals in civil defense techniques.

The Bomb Disposal Unit conducted search operations at 431 sites and events in collaboration

with the police and special branches. Ten mock exercises were also carried out during the year.