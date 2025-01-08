Open Menu

Civil Defense Issues Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Civil Defense issues performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Mianwali Civil Defense Office issued its performance

report for 2024.

Under the special directives of Director Civil Defense Punjab Zameer Hussain

and Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defense Khalid Javed Goraya, effective operations

were carried out against illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling shops throughout the year.

According to the report, 119 FIRs were registered against illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling

shops in various police stations across the district.

Additionally, 158 oil agencies and 149 LPG refilling shops were sealed while 226 notices were

issued.

Due to inadequate fire safety measures, 217 challans were issued

and a fine of Rs 939,000 were deposited into the government treasury.

The Civil Defense Office conducted several training sessions for government, private, commercial,

and industrial sectors, training 994 individuals in civil defense techniques.

The Bomb Disposal Unit conducted search operations at 431 sites and events in collaboration

with the police and special branches. Ten mock exercises were also carried out during the year.

Related Topics

Fire LPG Police Punjab Oil Fine Mianwali Government

Recent Stories

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

3 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

2 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

3 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

3 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

4 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan