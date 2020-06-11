Civil Defense Kohat distributes masks, sanitizers among masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Department of Kohat like other segments of the society is actively engaged in fight against COVID-19 and its volunteers have distributed masks and sanitizers among masses here on Thursday.

The department is effectively educating and raising awareness among people about safety measures against the contagion.

Officials of the Civil Defense under the leadership of CDO Imran Mehmood were playing frontline role against the deadly virus and was ready to respond to any situation in this regard.