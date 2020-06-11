UrduPoint.com
Civil Defense Kohat Distributes Masks, Sanitizers Among Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Civil Defense Department of Kohat like other segments of the society is actively engaged in fight against COVID-19 and its volunteers have distributed masks and sanitizers among masses here on Thursday

The department is effectively educating and raising awareness among people about safety measures against the contagion.

Officials of the Civil Defense under the leadership of CDO Imran Mehmood were playing frontline role against the deadly virus and was ready to respond to any situation in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

