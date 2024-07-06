Open Menu

Civil Defense KP Holds Training For Volunteers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Civil Defense KP holds training for volunteers

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Directorate of Civil Defense Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday arranged a training program for volunteers of Kar-e-Khair Foundation.

The training was organized following the directives of Director General Civil Defense KP and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Wasil Khan.

Training instructor of Civil Defense, Noor Alam oriented volunteers about skills and procedures being used to save lives during emergencies.

A practical demonstration session was for also held involving volunteers to use these skills in an efficient manner in meeting any untoward incident. Volunteers appreciated the effort of civil defense directorate and suggested holding of such events in future.

