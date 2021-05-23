Civil Defense launches COVID-19 awareness campaign

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Civil Defence Department, Sahiwal, has formulated a comprehensive public awareness campaign for corona epidemic, under which the Civil Defence staff and volunteers will raise awareness about corona epidemic in different parts of the city.

This was stated by Civil Defence Officer Fareeha Jaffer in a press release, issued here on Sunday.

She said that from May 25 to May 29, volunteers would distribute pamphlets and face masks at various intersections and public places in the city after Asr prayers.

She said special camps will be set up on May 25 at Bhandari Chowk, Masjid Mohajireen Chowk Beriwala, Saddar Chowk and Mazdoor Pali.

Similarly, volunteers will set up special camps on May 26 at Mission Chowk, Saddar Chowk, Jogi Chowk and General Bus Stand Railway Road, May 27 at College Chowk and Masjid Shuhada Chowk, Fareed Town and on May 29 at Ghalla Mandi, Pakpattan Chowk and outside bus stand.

The entire staff of Civil Defence Sahiwal was active to play its due role in overcoming coronavirus epidemic, she added