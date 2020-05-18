UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defense Launches Mass Awareness Campaign Against COVID-19 In Southern Districts Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:08 PM

Civil Defense launches mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 in southern districts of KP

The Civil Defense Department has started mass awareness campaign against coronavirus in southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department has started mass awareness campaign against coronavirus in southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has visited Tank, DI Khan and Lakki Marwat districts for awareness in people against COVID-19.

He met with Razakar Force regarding " one civil defence volunteer at every home" and directed them to work with more dedication and professional commitment.

Fahad Qazi said coronavirus was a communicable disease spread from an infected person to others quickly and social distancing was necessary to contain its spread.

He said coronavirus has affected people of all caste, race, religions and it could be wiped out only through cooperation of masses.

The Director advised people to adopt all safety measures while going out of home for an important work, otherwise stay in homes was the best option to become safe from the virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lakki Marwat Tank All From Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Younis Khan says drawing comparison between Babar ..

9 minutes ago

28 ASIs confirmed of Sargodha Region

2 minutes ago

British government eyes mid-June Premier League re ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq's Oil Ministry Denies Reports That Ahdab Oil ..

2 minutes ago

Online Family STEAM Summer Camp to be held on June ..

2 minutes ago

ATC to resume hearing in KKF money laundering case ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.