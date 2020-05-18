Civil Defense launches mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 in southern districts of KP

The Civil Defense Department has started mass awareness campaign against coronavirus in southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department has started mass awareness campaign against coronavirus in southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has visited Tank, DI Khan and Lakki Marwat districts for awareness in people against COVID-19.

He met with Razakar Force regarding " one civil defence volunteer at every home" and directed them to work with more dedication and professional commitment.

Fahad Qazi said coronavirus was a communicable disease spread from an infected person to others quickly and social distancing was necessary to contain its spread.

He said coronavirus has affected people of all caste, race, religions and it could be wiped out only through cooperation of masses.

The Director advised people to adopt all safety measures while going out of home for an important work, otherwise stay in homes was the best option to become safe from the virus.