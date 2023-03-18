UrduPoint.com

Civil Defense Organizes Emergency Mock-exercise

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Civil Defense organizes emergency mock-exercise

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Government of Punjab, Director Civil Defense Shahid Hasan Kalyani and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, a civil defense emergency mock-exercise was organized by Aqeel Alam Khattak Civil Defense Officer at COMSATS Campus, in which all allied services participated. took On this occasion, the trained personnel of the civil defense provided first aid to the patients and rescued the injured patients using standard methods and blanket stretcher.

Civil Defense Attack Group Captain Publicity Nisar Ali Khan said that during mock exercises, Civil Defense Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Elite Force, Special Branch, CTD and District Administration and other emergency departments were immediately contacted. Did and asked for help.

On receiving the information, the rescue 1122 ambulance reported to the spot and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of Civil Defense immediately arrested Ali Hussain female officer Attock and Aqeel on the spot to prepare formation for searching and sweeping of the incident and detain Elite Force and Punjab Police.

While Aqeel Khattak expressing his views, said that the purpose of Civil Defense Exercise is to prepare all the departments so that they can work better in any situation.

On this occasion, Liaquat Hussain, Chief Warden, Civil Defense Attock, expressed his special thanks to the Comsats University administration and thanked all the departments that participated in the mock-exercise. Director Comsetes appreciated the high performance and professionalism of all the departments and expressed that this Mock-Exercise has provided many learning opportunities to the University management and students.

