Civil Defense Starts Fire Fighting Training Of Different Departments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

Civil Defense department have started fire fighting training for employees of different government and private departments in order to make them able to deal any emergency like situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Defense department have started fire fighting training for employees of different government and private departments in order to make them able to deal any emergency like situation.

The department have selected more than 100 staff members of different departments including Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Institutes of Cardiology (CPEIC), different hotels and other departments of the city.

The staff members would be given training fire fighting in order to make them able to deal any emergency like situation. The employees were also participating in the fire drill.

Chief Instructor of Civil Defence department Imran Mazhar and Ashiq Hussian were the trainers of the session.

