Civil Defense Starts Preparation Of 20,000 Masks,10,000 Safety Kits For People

Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

Civil Defense starts preparation of 20,000 masks,10,000 safety kits for people

The Civil Defense Department has started preparation of 20,000 masks and 10,000 safety kits, which would freely be distributed among poor people to help them in the fight against Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Department has started preparation of 20,000 masks and 10,000 safety kits, which would freely be distributed among poor people to help them in the fight against Coronavirus.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defense told media that in addition to it, 10,000 litres sanitizers were prepared and distributed freely among people and Government offices.

He said volunteers of civil defense, people and officials of different departments were working tirelessly to protect masses from Coronavirus.

He said social welfare department was also included in preparation of masks and safety kits project.

He said disabled, widows and poor women registered with social welfare department were engaged in sewing proces to achieve the desired results in few days.

He said poor women would get jobs that would help allievate poverty and enable them to play constructive role in the socioeconomic development of the country.

