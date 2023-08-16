Civil Defense Sukkur to observe World Humanitarian Day

The Civil Defense Sukkur will mark World Humanitarian Day on August 19th (Saturday) with a commitment to work for the prevention of emergencies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Civil Defense Sukkur will mark World Humanitarian Day on August 19th (Saturday) with a commitment to work for the prevention of emergencies.

According to District Warden, Civil Defense Agha Jabbar, World Humanitarian Day will be marked in honour of those workers, who have lost their lives in the line of duty.