Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Civil Defense Department has unveiled its annual performance report for 2024 and highlighted extensive activities of its instructional and bomb disposal staff.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas provided an overview of the department's achievements during last year and said that the instructional staff conducted 203 training sessions on basic safety protocols, firefighting, and first aid. These sessions were held across educational institutions, industrial and commercial units, government offices, and Civil Defense warden posts which helped in imparting civil defense training to 8460 individuals during last year, he added.

He said that the bomb disposal unit carried out technical sweeps at 5309 locations in addition to participating in 29 mock exercises and responding promptly to various threat calls.

He said that the instructional team inspected fire safety arrangements at various industrial units and issued 718 notices in addition to filing 1045 challans and referring their cases to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.

These actions resulted in heavy fines of Rs.1.597 million.

He said that crackdown was also launched against illegal LPG gas decanting and got 517 cases registered in addition to sealing 1093 shops and confiscating their equipments. Legal actions were also taken against 610 shop owners and submitted their challans to the court of judicial magistrate.

In efforts to curb illegal activities involving mini petrol pumps and makeshift fuel stations, 338 petrol dispensers and 229 makeshift stations were dismantled whereas their equipment was also seized and 210 shop owners faced legal proceedings for non-compliance, he added.

Rana Abbas said that the actions against violations would continue on permanent basis to ensure public safety and compliance with the law.