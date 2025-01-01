Civil Defense Trains 8460 People During 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Civil Defense Department has unveiled its annual performance report for 2024 and highlighted extensive activities of its instructional and bomb disposal staff
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Civil Defense Department has unveiled its annual performance report for 2024 and highlighted extensive activities of its instructional and bomb disposal staff.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas provided an overview of the department's achievements during last year and said that the instructional staff conducted 203 training sessions on basic safety protocols, firefighting, and first aid. These sessions were held across educational institutions, industrial and commercial units, government offices, and Civil Defense warden posts which helped in imparting civil defense training to 8460 individuals during last year, he added.
He said that the bomb disposal unit carried out technical sweeps at 5309 locations in addition to participating in 29 mock exercises and responding promptly to various threat calls.
He said that the instructional team inspected fire safety arrangements at various industrial units and issued 718 notices in addition to filing 1045 challans and referring their cases to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.
These actions resulted in heavy fines of Rs.1.597 million.
He said that crackdown was also launched against illegal LPG gas decanting and got 517 cases registered in addition to sealing 1093 shops and confiscating their equipments. Legal actions were also taken against 610 shop owners and submitted their challans to the court of judicial magistrate.
In efforts to curb illegal activities involving mini petrol pumps and makeshift fuel stations, 338 petrol dispensers and 229 makeshift stations were dismantled whereas their equipment was also seized and 210 shop owners faced legal proceedings for non-compliance, he added.
Rana Abbas said that the actions against violations would continue on permanent basis to ensure public safety and compliance with the law.
Recent Stories
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife
Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative
17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 20243 minutes ago
-
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonstrations3 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 20242 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife2 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis7 minutes ago
-
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM7 minutes ago
-
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 20247 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Social Security Hospital ..7 minutes ago
-
First case of new year registered against bootlegger7 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority7 minutes ago