Civil Defense volunteers' role in flood hit area commendable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Civil Defense volunteers are playing a prominent role in the flood situation with the public welfare spirit in affected areas.

According to official sources here Friday, the youth are performing their duties vigilantly in various flood relief camps including Tandlianwala, Maripattan, Shirazapattan, Alam Shah.

They are standing by the district administration in shifting the affected people to safe places.

The sources said that Civil Defense personnel are not only busy in safely transporting the affected people but are also rendering full services in shifting their belongings to safe sites.