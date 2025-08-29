Open Menu

Civil Defense Volunteers' Role In Flood Hit Area Commendable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:54 PM

Civil Defense volunteers' role in flood hit area commendable

Civil Defense volunteers are playing a prominent role in the flood situation with the public welfare spirit in affected areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Civil Defense volunteers are playing a prominent role in the flood situation with the public welfare spirit in affected areas.

According to official sources here Friday, the youth are performing their duties vigilantly in various flood relief camps including Tandlianwala, Maripattan, Shirazapattan, Alam Shah.

They are standing by the district administration in shifting the affected people to safe places.

The sources said that Civil Defense personnel are not only busy in safely transporting the affected people but are also rendering full services in shifting their belongings to safe sites.

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

4 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

4 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

4 minutes ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

4 minutes ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

4 minutes ago
 NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in cor ..

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe

6 minutes ago
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

10 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

10 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

10 minutes ago
 EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly induct ..

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan