Civil Dense officer inspects gasoline stations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Officer, Sehrish Irshad visited several gasoline stations in the city and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Siaal, Civil Defense Officer Bahawalpur, visited several gasoline stations in several areas of the city including Bus Terminal, Saraiki Chowk, Fareed Gate, One Unit and others where she inspected presence and quality of anti-fire devices, said a press release issued here.

Later, she also visited agro business shops, medical stores and paint stores where she inspected quality of devices.