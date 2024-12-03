Civil Engineer Killed In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A civil engineer, Rahul Kumar, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in his apartment in Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.
According to police, the incident took place near Johar Mor, where the assailant entered Rahul’s flat and then attacked him with a sharp weapon, reported a private news channel.
The unidentified attacker fled the scene after committing the crime. Police said that CCTV footage have retrieved showing a suspicious person entering the building. Further Investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme3 minutes ago
-
Mild earthquake jolts Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Peace returns to Kurram after ceasefire23 minutes ago
-
Dr. Zahidullah appointed as DPO33 minutes ago
-
PM for punishing rioters who martyred LEAs personnel, damaged public properties43 minutes ago
-
Festival for Special children held43 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces fully capable of safeguarding motherland’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: COAS1 hour ago
-
PFA crackdown on substandard food2 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD11 hours ago
-
Travelling Solo Exhibition "A Flight of Two Half Birds" opens at PNCA11 hours ago
-
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws12 hours ago
-
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office12 hours ago