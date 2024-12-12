Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical tools on request of ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Noorullah Musakhail of Civil Hospital Quetta received donation of five inverter air conditioners and others for the children's ward of the Hospital on Thursday.

These equipments were donated by the Civil Hospital by Balochistan Human Investment Capital Project (BHICP), Amir Rashid and World Bank on the request of Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Finance Minister Mir Shuaib Nosherwani.

The equipments included monitors, OT lights, OT tables, ECG machine and baby warmer trolley.

DMS Dr. Ghulam Sarwar and others were present on this occasion.

MS Dr. Mir Noorullah Musakhel said that philanthropists and good people should help in upgrading the facilities in public sector hospitals and especially in providing better health care to the patients.

He said that Health Minister and Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani have assured their full support in the efforts to improve the facilities in various wards of the hospital.

He said that the provision of medical equipment and machinery required for other departments of the hospital is among his top priorities.

The MS said that the Department of Gynecology of Civil Hospital Quetta was committed to the mission of providing quality and health facilities to the public.

He said that continuation of reforms in the hospital is necessary to provide better medical facilities to people.

The services of Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project in providing quality medical equipment to Civil Hospital Quetta are valuable, he said.

He said that all resources were being brought in to provide the best treatment and care facilities to the patients.