Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Civil Hospital Quetta has treated 28,700 inpatients and 1,264,597 outpatients so far during the current year.

The medical services are providing to 7000 people on daily basis and all available resources are being utilized for the functioning of all departments and improving services of Civil Hospital Quetta.

In a meeting with Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Baloch, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai briefed him about the medical facilities available in the hospital and the issues being faced.

MS Civil Hospital told the Secretary Health about the problems faced by the hospital, including lack of medicines, disposable equipment and medical machinery.

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Baloch said that even a brief interruption of any medical service in Civil Hospital Quetta is also causes a lot of trouble as it is the largest government medical facility in the center of the city which is accessible to everyone.

Secretary Health directed MS Dr. Ishaq Panizai to utilize all his abilities to fulfill the responsibility of commanding an important medical institution and to make Civil Hospital Quetta an exemplary medical institution.

Secretary Health expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken for the continuity of provision of medical facilities in Civil Hospital Quetta.

The Secretary said that civil hospital is the accessible medical facility for the people of the entire province apart from the provincial capital, Quetta, so maintaining the quality of services and provision of best medical facilities is no less than a challenge.

He said the efforts of the hospital management are commendable and hoped that further improvements will be made by continuing effective measures to provide quality and better health facilities to the public.