Civil Hospital Quetta Treats 28,700 Inpatients, 1,264,597 Outpatients So Far In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Civil Hospital Quetta has treated 28,700 inpatients and 1,264,597 outpatients so far during the current year.
The medical services are providing to 7000 people on daily basis and all available resources are being utilized for the functioning of all departments and improving services of Civil Hospital Quetta.
In a meeting with Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Baloch, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai briefed him about the medical facilities available in the hospital and the issues being faced.
MS Civil Hospital told the Secretary Health about the problems faced by the hospital, including lack of medicines, disposable equipment and medical machinery.
Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Baloch said that even a brief interruption of any medical service in Civil Hospital Quetta is also causes a lot of trouble as it is the largest government medical facility in the center of the city which is accessible to everyone.
Secretary Health directed MS Dr. Ishaq Panizai to utilize all his abilities to fulfill the responsibility of commanding an important medical institution and to make Civil Hospital Quetta an exemplary medical institution.
Secretary Health expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken for the continuity of provision of medical facilities in Civil Hospital Quetta.
The Secretary said that civil hospital is the accessible medical facility for the people of the entire province apart from the provincial capital, Quetta, so maintaining the quality of services and provision of best medical facilities is no less than a challenge.
He said the efforts of the hospital management are commendable and hoped that further improvements will be made by continuing effective measures to provide quality and better health facilities to the public.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 1516 minutes ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'26 minutes ago
-
Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft36 minutes ago
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam36 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects46 minutes ago
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status56 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan56 minutes ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on ongoing collaboration with friendly countries56 minutes ago
-
Founder PTI spreading hatred: Azma1 hour ago
-
ANP announces candidate for PK-22 Bajaur by-election1 hour ago
-
ANP condemns violent incidents in Sargodha1 hour ago