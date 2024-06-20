- Home
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center Providing Health Facilities To Patients: Dr Arbab
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi on Thursday said that Trauma Center Quetta was providing the best emergency services to the people of Balochistan beyond its capacity
Talking to media, he said that at least 525 seriously injured were treated during the Eid-ul- Azha days.
He said 44 major operations have also been conducted along with installing six extra beds for the seriously injured in the
14-bed ICU.
Dr Kasi said that round the clock services were provided in the triad of trauma operation theatres.
He informed that it is Balochistan's only active trauma center where severely injured people from various places of the province were shifted who were treated timely under the supervision of 24/7 experienced surgeons, doctors, and staff nurses and paramedical staff.
