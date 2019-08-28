Civil hospital Razmak receives life saving medicines

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Razmak, North Waziristan provided necessary and stock of lifesaving medicines to civil hospital of the district in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the district administration, doctors, paramedics and tribal elders.

It is worth mentioning here that the hospital was facing shortage of necessary medicines for the last five months, forcing doctors to refer patients to other hospitals, says a press release.

The district administration North Waziristan has been in touch with district health officer and finally succeeded to get required stocks of medicines. The assistant commissioner said the district administration was committed to providing basic necessities of life to masses at their doorsteps.

The residents have hailed the district administration for making result-oriented efforts to supply medicines to civil hospital of the area.