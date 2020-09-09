UrduPoint.com
Civil Hospital Receives 4 More Dialysis Machines

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:09 PM

Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini along with Director General Health Dr. Shakir Baloch have monitored the installation process of four new dialysis machines in the Department of Nephrology of Civil Hospital, Quetta on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani was paying special attention on Balochistan Health Department which were positive measures of provincial government regarding provision of health facilities to public in government run hospital.

"The Civil Hospital Quetta is doing its best services in the available resources and required resources will be provided soon to it for ensuring standard treatment of poor people", Health Secretary said.

Medical Superintend (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr.

Javed Akhtar said in briefing that dialysis of patients suffering from kidney disease has been started in the Nephrology department of Civil Hospital Quetta.

In two days so far, dialysis of 20 patients suffering from kidney disease were completed, he added.

He said every effort would be made to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people so that the vision program of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan could be implemented.

He also thanked Chief Minister Balochistan, Secretary Health and DG health for provision of dialysis machines to civil hospital according to requirement of the hospital and need of patientsDepartment of Nephrology's Prof. Syed Liaqat Agha, DMS, Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Dr. Bahdur Khan Zarkoon and other support staff were present on the occasion.

