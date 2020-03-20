UrduPoint.com
Civil Judge Grants Stay Against Youth Hostels Association Managing Trustee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

Civil Judge Islamabad Imran Sikandri has granted a stay order against Qazi Hamyun, Managing Trustee of the Pakistan Youth Hostel Associations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Civil Judge Islamabad Imran Sikandri has granted a stay order against Qazi Hamyun, Managing Trustee of the Pakistan Youth Hostel Associations.

According to the trustees, former managing trustee Agha Afzal Hussain had run the affairs of the association with dedication and honesty.

However, after his death, former ambassador Qazi Humayun was appointed the managing director, who had allegedly misappropriated the funds of association and also taken some measures without the approval of the board.

The trustees approached the civial court, which has granted stay against Qazi Humayun.

It may be mentioned that notable personalities like former Senate chairman Wasim Sajjad, former prime minister Malik Meraj Khalid, Begum Viqar-un- Nisa Noon and former Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Aftab had served as trusties of the association.

