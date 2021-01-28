Civil Judge killed in road accident

Civil Judge Vehari Saifullah Mohal died in an accident while he was coming from Lahore to Vehari where a tyre of his vehicle exploded suddenly near Sahiwal

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Judge Vehari Saifullah Mohal died in an accident while he was coming from Lahore to Vehari where a tyre of his vehicle exploded suddenly near Sahiwal.

This was informed by president of the local district bar Chaudhary Nadeem Akbar Pervaiz here on Thursday.

He said that the speeding vehicle veered off the road and it flipped over as he couldn't control his car due to its excessive speed.

Sudden announcement of death of the judge turned the court's environment gloomy and large number of people hailing from lawyers fraternity appeared in shock.

He was son of Mian Sardar Khan Mohal, and brother of Mian Waheed Arshad Patwari.