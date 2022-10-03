Civil Judge, members of citizen committee visit tent city

Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Saleem Awan, head of the Citizens Committee established for the relief of flood affectees,on the Court orders of the visited the tent city set up at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium here on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Saleem Awan, head of the Citizens Committee established for the relief of flood affectees,on the Court orders of the visited the tent city set up at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium here on Monday.

They were sent to register victims' complaints about lack of food and other facilities.

During the visit, the flood and rain victims complained before the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate and head of the theCitizen committee that they could not get food and other facilities in the tent city in a better way.

They told the committee to provide them rations and tents. They said that winter was coming fearing severe problems, so they should make arrangements to return home as soon as possible.

On such complaints, the head of the citizen committee, Fourth Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate instructed Makhtikar Larkana Niaz Sial to take necessary steps to rehabilitate the victims and send them to their homes as soon as possible by providing them with rations and tents.