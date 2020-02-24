Civil Judge Sehwan adjourned hearing in case of suspended, rape accused Civil Judge

(@FahadShabbir)

The Civil Judge Sehwan, Jamshoro, on Monday adjourned hearing in the case of the suspended and rape accused Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto for a day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Civil Judge Sehwan, Jamshoro, on Monday adjourned hearing in the case of the suspended and rape accused Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto for a day.

During the hearing, Bhutto reiterated his demand that he should be allowed to refer to a lab in the US for the testing of his DNA samples.

He said he did not trust any lab in Pakistan and referred to the raid by former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar at MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon's hospital room during which 2 bottles allegedly containing liquor were found in the room.

He added that a chemical examination report from a government lab later in September, 2018, declared that one bottle contained oil and the other honey.

However, the police investigation team said the test could only be done in some government authorized lab.

After hearing the two side, the judge adjourned the hearing for a day.

Bhutto allegedly raped a woman, Salma Brohi, in his courtroom's chamber on January 13.

The incident's FIR was registered on the state's complaint on January 22 at Sehwan police station.