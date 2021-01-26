Civil Judge Tabasum Shah passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate Matli, district Badin Tabssum Shah has passed away due to kidney ailment.

According to vice president of district bar association Hyderabad Mohsin Raza Gopang, funeral prayer of late civil judge and former member of district Bar was held here at Saint Bonaventure High school Qasimabad which was attended by large number of members of legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, court work was remain suspended on January 26 to mourn the death of Tabassum Shah.

The office bearers and members of district Bar also expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of Tabssum and expressed condolence with her family members.