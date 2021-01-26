UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Judge Tabasum Shah Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Civil Judge Tabasum Shah passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate Matli, district Badin Tabssum Shah has passed away due to kidney ailment.

According to vice president of district bar association Hyderabad Mohsin Raza Gopang, funeral prayer of late civil judge and former member of district Bar was held here at Saint Bonaventure High school Qasimabad which was attended by large number of members of legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, court work was remain suspended on January 26 to mourn the death of Tabassum Shah.

The office bearers and members of district Bar also expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of Tabssum and expressed condolence with her family members.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Badin Matli Qasimabad January Prayer Family Court Sad

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

47 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

60 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

1 hour ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.