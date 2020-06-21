Civil Line police arrest seven coronavirus SOPs violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Civil Line police have arrested seven persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The spokesman informed that Civil Line police taking action against the SOPs violators netted seven namely Zohaib Hassan, Rizwan Mahmood, Qasim Hussain, Muhammad Bakir, Muhammad Ajmal, Riasat Ali and Karamat and registered FIRs.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government tocontrol spread of coronavirus.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.