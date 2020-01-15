UrduPoint.com
Civil Lines Police Arrest 101 Criminals During Last Week

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Police in its crackdown arrested 101 criminals during last week.

The police also recovered 10 pistols, 7kg and 700-gram charas, 110-gram heroin and 154 liters of liquor.

Accordingly Civil Lines Division Police busted gangs and arrested its nine members along with recoveries worth Rs 440,000 from their possession.

Police recovered thousands of rupees from 22 criminals in its action against gamblers.

Police also arrested 03 criminals during its action against brothels.

Moreover, five proclaimed offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were arrested.

Civil Lines Police arrested 21 criminals for violating one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, loudspeaker and tenant acts.

