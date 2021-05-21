UrduPoint.com
Civil Lines Police Arrest Two Suspects

Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two accused and recovered kites from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the directions of the Home Department, Government of Punjab, Bahawalpur police raided shops dealing with business of kite selling.

The police took two kite sellers into custody and recovered over 300 kites from their possession.

Civil Lines police have registered case against the accused and initiated investigation into the case.

Further prob was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

