Civil Lines SHO Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Civil Lines SHO tested positive for COVID-19

Another police official Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the hospital while his family members quarantined

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Another police official Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the hospital while his family members quarantined.

According to the police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) Ahsan Tanveer, currently serving at Civil Lines Police Station, had been tested positive for COVID-19.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the police personnel to adopt maximum precautionary measures as those were the best tools to fight against this deadly viral infection.

He also directed them to wash hands from time to time on regular basis and use the surgical masks.

