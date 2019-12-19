UrduPoint.com
Civil-military Harmony Promoting Conductive Atmosphere In Country: Sheikh Rashid

Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosphere in country: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said harmony between the civil and military leadership were promoting a conductive atmosphere in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said harmony between the civil and military leadership were promoting a conductive atmosphere in the country.

The Sepcial Court's verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf was unconstitutional as termed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the death sentence to a convict might be a constitutional decision, but "dragging the body of a dead convict and then its hanging is a barbaric and inhuman act", which would not be supported by anybody.

Nowhere in the Constitution it was mentioned that a convict's body should be dragged, he added.

He said there had been tension on the eastern border but the valiant Pakistan Army was ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by India.

"India is trying to divert attention of the world community from its atrocities and bloodbath not only in the occupied Kashmir but also in its other states," he added.

