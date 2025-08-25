Open Menu

Civil, Military Leadership Determine To Take Country Forward: Rana

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that civil and military leadership are determined to take the country forward. There is a complete harmony and sincerity for making progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about punishment for PTI workers, he said that punishment was given to those PTI activists who found involved in May 9 riots. To a question about dialogue, he said that dialogue with Opposition

would help resolve political matters.

