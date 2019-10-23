UrduPoint.com
Civil, Military Leadership On Same Page Over National Interest Issues: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and military leadership were on the same page on national interest and enjoying good coordination to resolve all the issues amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and military leadership were on the same page on national interest and enjoying good coordination to resolve all the issues amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that democracy elements should appreciate the good gestures between civil and military relations.

Ali Muhammad said it's a good omen from the PTI government that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party has its constitutional right of peaceful protest and the incumbent government would decide location for their so-called march to refrain any untoward incident.

He said the opposition parties were perplexed on their plan and Maulana was playing religious card for grabbing power in the government.

Critizing the Sindh provincial government, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's party government should deliver something for the welfare and progress of the province. Nobody would be allowed to derail the democratic system, he added.

He said nine million Kashmiri people were brutally captured in the territory by the Indian forces and opposition parties were busy to hold protest, sit-in to hide their corruption in the country.

