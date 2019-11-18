Civil, military leadership on same page over national issues: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the civil and military leadership were on the same page over national security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the civil and military leadership were on the same page over national security issues.

The whole nation was supporting and standing by the valiant armed forces defending every inch of the motherland, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of the welfare projects to bring economic and political stability in the country. She lauded the today's address of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was voice of the entire nation.

Replying to a question, she claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single hospital during his regime where he could get best medical treatment for himself even.

The court had allowed Nawaz Sharif to avail medical facility abroad, she added.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said there were many groups in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and they were doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health for their personal interest and advantages.

Replying to another question, she said the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card for personal motives and also inciting students of religious seminaries to take law in their hands, adding law would take its course against violators.