UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil, Military Leadership On Same Page Over National Issues: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:34 PM

Civil, military leadership on same page over national issues: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the civil and military leadership were on the same page over national security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the civil and military leadership were on the same page over national security issues.

The whole nation was supporting and standing by the valiant armed forces defending every inch of the motherland, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of the welfare projects to bring economic and political stability in the country. She lauded the today's address of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was voice of the entire nation.

Replying to a question, she claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single hospital during his regime where he could get best medical treatment for himself even.

The court had allowed Nawaz Sharif to avail medical facility abroad, she added.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said there were many groups in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and they were doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health for their personal interest and advantages.

Replying to another question, she said the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card for personal motives and also inciting students of religious seminaries to take law in their hands, adding law would take its course against violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Same Muslim Government Best Court

Recent Stories

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow to Crack Down on P ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests three bike-lifte ..

2 minutes ago

Police Confirm Three Dead in Shooting at Walmart S ..

11 minutes ago

Albanian President Calls for Rescue of Balkan Wome ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.