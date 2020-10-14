UrduPoint.com
Civil-Military Leadership On Same Page Over Security Issues: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Civil-Military leadership on same page over security issues: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shehbaz Gill Wednesday said the civil- military leadership were on same page regarding national security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shehbaz Gill Wednesday said the civil- military leadership were on same page regarding national security issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the army leadership was fully supporting the democratic system and it helped the government in successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic, locusts and other natural calamities from the country.

Dr Gill said the government was taking input from army on national security matters.

The valiant armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices in elimination of the menace of terrorism, he added.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

He said new documentary evidence revealed that Sharif family had done Rs 25 billion money laundering. The government was committed to continue the accountability process against them, he stated.

