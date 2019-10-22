Civil, Military leadership on same page: says Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday appreciated that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Army were on the same page after a long time for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said it is a positive image of country that under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the civil and military leadership stand together and united to improve the security situation of the country.

He urged all the political leaders to brush aside their personal interests for progress and prosperity of the country and for cause of Kashmir.

The Minister said JUI-F chief would be held responsible for any chaotic situation arising out of protests, adding, it is not maturity to use the innocent Madaris students for political objectives.

He asked JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to refrain from taking any illegal action against the government otherwise he will not be able to control the situation.

Peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every Pakistani and government would not stop them from their constitutional right of staging protest and PTI govt has yet not forgotten the ill behaviour of the Punjab government in Gujranwala gatherings when they were in opposition, he added.

Minister said instead of backing the Kashmiris' cause in the hour of need, the JUI-F chief is trying to stoke chaos.

Maulana has used religion card to win power in the past but he failed and now he is trying to use the same card for saving the corrupt elements in the country; they failed in first attempt and are bound to fail in the second one as well," he claimed.

He said Maulana Fazal must come to Islamabad, however, no one would come out in his support.

"Maulana has been given chance of sitting in every government's tenure and now only this time he is helpless adding that he should first ask his own son to give resignation from his national Assembly seat instead of criticizing others, he added.