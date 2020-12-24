UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil, Military Leadership Resolve To Ensure Country's Defence 'at All Costs' Amid Indian Provocations On LoC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Civil, military leadership resolve to ensure country's defence 'at all costs' amid Indian provocations on LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The country's civil and military leadership on Thursday while taking note of ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control, resolved to ensure defence of the motherland 'at all costs' with the nation's support.

During a meeting which encompassed professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along the Line of Control, a PM Office press release said.

Director General of Inter Services Intelligence Lt General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

"It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all costs," the press release said.

They expressed concern over continuous human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office Spokesperson in his weekly press briefing referred to the prime minister of once again making it absolutely clear that "if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat".

The spokesperson urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

34 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

49 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

1 hour ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.