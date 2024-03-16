Open Menu

Civil, Military Leadership Vow To Work Together For Pakistan

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:26 AM

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan  

Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to GHQ in Rawalpindi, to pay tribute to the martyrs.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Civil and Military leadership of the country have reiterated the commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir during Prime Minister's visit to General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today. He was accompanied by key members of the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and was presented guard of honour.

Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the visit, Prime Minister and Cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the Government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

They also commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasized.

The COAS thanked the Prime Minister for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army.

The COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation's expectations and will resolutely support the Government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Visit Rawalpindi All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

11 minutes ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

45 minutes ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

45 minutes ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

45 minutes ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

45 minutes ago
 'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

59 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

59 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

1 hour ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

1 hour ago
 PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan