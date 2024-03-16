Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan  

,

Civil and Military leadership of the country have reiterated the commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir during Prime Minister's visit to General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today. He was accompanied by key members of the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and was presented guard of honour.

Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the visit, Prime Minister and Cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the Government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

They also commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasized.

The COAS thanked the Prime Minister for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army.

The COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation's expectations and will resolutely support the Government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.