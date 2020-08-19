UrduPoint.com
Civil, Military Leadership Were On Same Page On National Issues: Shaikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

Civil, military leadership were on same page on national issues: Shaikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership were on same page on national issues and enjoying good working relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership were on same page on national issues and enjoying good working relations.

All the national institutions were cooperating with the incumbent government to promote soft image of the country at international level. All the decisions had been taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the consensus and consultation of all party leaders in larger national interest, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI government under dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan was effectively working to bring stability, alleviate poverty and provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth despite of many challenges.

The minister said, "People still believe that Imran Khan would deliver for utmost interest of them and his government would further improve its performance in all sectors.

" He said when Imran Khan's government came into power, the country was confronting several issues and it was now endeavoring to tackle all of them one by one.

Shaikh Rashid categorically said nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from 'honest and righteous' PM Imran Khan, adding the politics of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had ended now.

He said Maryam Nawaz was already disqualified in money laundering cases and her taking active part in the country politics would not beneficial for the opposition parties. There was rift between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

