Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The funeral prayer of late Naqibullah Mehsud's father, Muhammad Khan , was offered at Town Hall ground here Thuesday.

A large number of people including civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers.

Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain and other military officials including DC Tank were present on the occasion.

Naqibullah's father Mohammad Khan was suffering from cancer was being treated free of charge at CMH Rawalpindi .

Mohammad Khan continues to fight the case of hisr son Naqibullah Mehsud , who was Killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi last year.

He left the world while fighting for justice for his son's murder but authorities assured that justice would be given to his family .

Later, his body was shifted to burial in his native village Makeen in South Waziristan.