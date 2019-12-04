Civil Model Courts decide 19316 cases in 88 days

Modal Civil Trial Courts (MCTC), have decided 19,316 cases whereas Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) have disposed of 18,908 cases in the period of 88 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Modal Civil Trial Courts (MCTC), have decided 19,316 cases whereas Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) have disposed of 18,908 cases in the period of 88 days.

Model Courts Director General Sohail Nasir, talking to APP informed that courts also recorded statements of 39,906 witnesses in this short period of time.

He said Model courts materialised the vision for expeditious and inexpensive justice, which otherwise was just a dream before the establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts in the country.

He said efforts, devotion and commitment on the part of model court judges turned the dream of speedy and inexpensive justice into reality and litigants are getting prompt relief.

Meanwhile when we talk to Bashir Ahmed, who was behind the bars from last five years and waiting for justice, he said, he was in jail for doing nothing wrong but the normal judicial system could not provided justice to him and however after formation of modal courts he approached there and got justice.

He said my family had become pauper while contesting this case as they had to pay a huge lawyer's fee on almost every hearing.

Similarly, Shahid Mehmood, a petitioner talking that said he had filed a petition under `Transfer of Property Act 1882', against a person who fraudulently transferred his immovable property but even his case was yet to decided despite passage of over a decade.

He hoped that if his case was transferred to the Civil Modal Courts, he would be able to get justice.

Chuadhry Bilal Ahmad Mahaar, senior Advocate told that it was not less than a miracle that the MCTC had deposed of 19,316 within within 88 days.

He said besides these courts, Model Family Courts, Model Rent Courts, and Model Banking Courts would also be formed simultaneously to save the time and money of the litigants.

He said through establishment of modal courts pendency of cases would be soon zero which ultimately would be huge relief for litigants and especially for those who run from pillar to post to get justice.

Another senior lawyer Anwar ul Haq expressing his views said despite decreasing of business of lawyers, legal fraternity appreciate this face track of dispensation of justice.

He said in this way not only burden of work would be reduced from the judges but also from the lawyers and they could give proper time to the case study.\395