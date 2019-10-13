UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Right Activists Urge Indian Govt To Restore Kashmir's Special Status

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Civil right activists urge Indian govt to restore Kashmir's special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Civil rights activists in India have urged the Indian government to restore special status of occupied Kashmir and take steps to bring back normalcy in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing news conference at the Press Club in New Delhi, social activist, Shabnam Hashmi, said that the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to occupied Kashmir, was a mindless exercise carried out by the BJP-led government.

She said Modi government first did demonetization and said this will end terrorism, then it claimed of carrying out surgical strikes and said terror had ended.

On February 26, after the Balakot airstrike, they claimed of killing around 600 militants, she said.

Delhi-based journalist and writer, Revati Laul, said that removing Kashmir's special status was the main cause of trauma for the people of occupied Kashmir.

"People in Jammu have lost business because it was dependent on Kashmir and they are being force-fed this narrative that you have to say you like it. In Jammu, more people refused to talk to us as compared to Kashmir," she said.

The activists urged the Indian government to restore Kashmir's special status, mobile and internet services and remove the restrictions on the movement of people in the Kashmir Valley.

Related Topics

India Militants Internet Business Mobile Jammu New Delhi Balakot Shabnam February Media Government

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

48 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.