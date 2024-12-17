Civil Rights Activists Condemn Modi Regime For Illegal Detentions In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Civil rights activists have strongly condemned the Modi-led Indian regime for targeting Kashmiris with false charges and illegal detentions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to silence their voices and suppress their struggle for right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday, speaking to the media in Srinagar, activists highlighted that thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders, journalists, human rights defenders and ordinary civilians, have been framed in fake cases since August 5, 2019, when the territory’s special status was revoked. They emphasized that such actions are aimed at breaking the resolve of the Kashmiri people.
“India is deliberately prolonging the illegal detention of Kashmiris for their political beliefs and commitment to freedom. Prisoners are being shifted to jails in distant parts of India, creating immense hardships for their families,” said a prominent civil rights advocate.
The activists criticized India for weaponizing draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to stifle dissent and force Kashmiris into submission.
“These laws are being misused to detain individuals arbitrarily, denying them their basic rights,” a human rights defender added.
They further stated that Indian authorities are subjecting Kashmiri detainees to inhumane treatment in prisons, in blatant violation of the Geneva Convention on prisoners’ rights. “India’s vindictive policies, including coercion and abuse, are designed to punish Kashmiris for their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. But such tactics will not deter the people of Kashmir,” the activists asserted.
Calling for global intervention, the activists urged the international community to hold the Modi regime accountable for its illegal detentions and human rights violations in IIOJK. “India must answer for the thousands of Kashmiris imprisoned for their political views and aspirations,” they demanded.
