Civil Secretariat a decisive steps towards new province: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has termed establishing of Civil Secretariat a decisive step towards forming of the new province.

Talking to media persons at his office here Tuesday, he said that Bahawalpur will see rapid development after the forming of Civil Secretariat.

He told that efforts were being made for starting new Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur and soon a new industrial state will be set up here.

He told that work is underway for solving the long-standing problem of sewerage system in Bahawalpur. Commissioner told that construction of dual carriageway will start shortly to link Bahawalpur with motorway from Jhangra East.

He expressed hope that Bahawalpur will be among developed cities soon.