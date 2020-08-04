UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Secretariat A Decisive Steps Towards New Province: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Civil Secretariat a decisive steps towards new province: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has termed establishing of Civil Secretariat a decisive step towards forming of the new province.

Talking to media persons at his office here Tuesday, he said that Bahawalpur will see rapid development after the forming of Civil Secretariat.

He told that efforts were being made for starting new Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur and soon a new industrial state will be set up here.

He told that work is underway for solving the long-standing problem of sewerage system in Bahawalpur. Commissioner told that construction of dual carriageway will start shortly to link Bahawalpur with motorway from Jhangra East.

He expressed hope that Bahawalpur will be among developed cities soon.

Related Topics

Motorway Bahawalpur Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

8 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.